 Despite ban, illegal mining goes unchecked on Neugal riverbed : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Despite ban, illegal mining goes unchecked on Neugal riverbed

Despite ban, illegal mining goes unchecked on Neugal riverbed

Despite ban, illegal mining goes unchecked on Neugal riverbed

A lift irrigation from the Neugal near Thural is on the verge of collapse due to illegal mining. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 29

Despite the fact that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a complete ban on mining and quarrying in the Neugal between Palampur and Sujanpur, as the river is a major source of drinking water in the Palampur region, there is no let-up in the practice. As state agencies look the other way, illegal mining remains rampant in the 35-kilometre stretch of the river between Bundla and Sujanpur.

Several stretches of the river that were untouched by the illegal practice for the past ten years have now also fallen prey to the mafia.

Large-scale illegal mining and quarrying are going on unabated in Bairghatta Dhook, Dhaniara, Lahar, Umri, Jangal, Panapar, Dheera and Alampur, among other villages. Dozens of tractor-trailers can be seen lifting material from these areas situated on the banks of the Neugal river. The mining mafia has restored the illegal roads leading to riverbeds that had earlier been dismantled by the mining and forest departments. A lack of coordination between the police and the Mining Department has made matters worse.

The residents of Sulah and Naun have staged protests against illegal mining and the environmental degradation caused by the practice several times. The residents had also submitted memoranda to the SDM, DFO, the Mining Department and police, but to no avail. Seema Devi, pradhan of Batthan panchayat, told The Tribune that she had submitted written complaints to the district authorities in Dharamsala, but no action was taken. She rued that the level of the river has plunged by five to seven feet because of the large-scale extraction of stone and sand with the help of heavy machinery, such as JCB machines. The village paths leading to the riverbed, local water sources and cremation grounds had suffered extensive damage because of reckless and unscientific mining, she added. She also shared that she is facing multiple cases in the HP High Court because of a massive campaign that she has launched against illegal mining in the Thural area.

Due to the indifferent attitude of the administration, the police and the mining, and forest departments, illegal and unscientific mining has flourished in the area in the past six months.

Kangra District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia, however, says the Mining Department conducts raids from time to time to check illegal mining. Many defaulters have also been fined by the department in the past three months.

Notably, the Irrigation and Public Health Department has tapped water from the Neugal for one hundred drinking and irrigation schemes in Palampur, Jaisinghpur and Sulah constituencies. Even the state government has cancelled all mining leases granted in the river.

Residents’ complaints fall on deaf ears

  • Large-scale illegal mining and quarrying are going on unabated in Bairghatta Dhook, Dhaniara, Lahar, Umri, Jangal, Panapar, Dheera, etc
  • The residents of Sulah and Naun have staged multiple protests against illegal mining and consequent environmental degradation, but to no avail
  • The mining mafia has restored the illegal roads leading to riverbeds that had earlier been dismantled by the mining and forest departments
  • Several stretches of the river that were untouched by the illegal practice for the past 10 years have now also fallen prey to the mafia
#Environment #Illegal Mining #National Green Tribunal NGT #Palampur


