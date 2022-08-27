Deep nexus: Despite ban, mining on Himachal riverbeds unabated

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, August 26

There is a compete ban on mining on riverbeds in the state during the monsoon season but most of the crushers continue to excavate material from these riverbeds in the district.

No checking Mining operations officially remain closed for two months during the monsoon season as this helps in improving aqua life in rivers and streams, thus balancing the ecology of water bodies. Unfortunately, there is no check on illegal mining in the district.

Mining operations officially remain closed for two months during the rainy season as this helps in improving aqua life in rivers and streams, thus balancing the ecology of water bodies. Unfortunately, there was no check on illegal mining in the district.

Mining is allowed up to one metre deep from the ground level in the water bodies but this norm is seldom observed.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Batlau village on the bank of the Sukar rivulet, says that tractors can be seen day and night carrying stones, grit and sand from the rivulet. He adds that villagers have been objecting to the mining activity but no one pays heed to them. There are three-four crushers along the rivulet. A similar situation exists along Pung, Panjot and Kunah khuds. The material excavated and processed is sold at a much higher price in the absence of government regulation.

Harvinder Singh, Mining Officer, says that that limited staff is a constraint in conducting regular checks but still 150 challans have been issued during the current monsoon season. He adds that a Rs 6 lakh fine has also been imposed on violators in the district. He says that 23 crushers are registered in the district and 19 of them are operational.

Excavation has been completely banned from July 1 to August 30 due to the monsoon season.

#illegal mining #monsoon