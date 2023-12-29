Despite ban, plastic waste littered in Kangra forests

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 28

In the absence of any check by the state authorities, plastic waste being dumped into water channels and in forests has become a major environmental hazard. It can destroy the ecology of the hill state and even result in the death of wild animals. The situation is alarming at tourist destinations as no steps have been initiated to check the menace.

Heaps of plastic covers, mineral water bottles, etc. are seen littered around in pristine areas of Kangra district. Though there is a complete ban on the sale and use of plastic in Himachal Pradesh, large quantities of plastic waste can be seen dumped here and there.

The government agencies that are responsible for managing the affairs have become a mute spectator to the menace. The forests in Bir Billing, Baijnath, Ghatta, Gopalpur, Kandi, Saurabh Van Vihar and various state and national highways have virtually turned into dumping grounds.

Environmentalists attribute the dumping of plastic items by tourists to poor monitoring by officials involved in the conservation of the area. While most part of the region falls under the reserved forest category, the remaining areas are governed by the panchayats, municipal councils and corporations.

Nitin Patil, Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, while talking to The Tribune, said sustaining the biodiversity of the area was not possible without the cooperation of tourists. He said joint efforts by state agencies could help in checking the menace.

