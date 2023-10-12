 Despite budget, no foreign exposure tour for fruit growers : The Tribune India

  Himachal
Despite budget, no foreign exposure tour for fruit growers

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 11

Despite a clear provision and budget for foreign exposure tours of farmers and representatives of fruit growers association in the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project, not a single farmer has been sent on a foreign tour in the last seven years. “The main stakeholder of the project has been ignored in the project,” said Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers’ Association.

However, the growers allege, politicians, officials and technical staff of the Horticulture Department has gone abroad on a few trips under the project. The Rs 1,066 crore project kicked off in 2016 and would end next year.

Prakash Thakur, a former HPMC vice-chairman who was involved in giving final shape to the project, said that 20 farmers and 15 representatives of fruit growers association were to be given foreign exposure under this project. “A budget of Rs 60 lakh each had been kept for the trips of famers and association’s representatives,” said Thakur.

As per the project details, the farmers were to go on exposure trips abroad in the third and fifth year of the project. For the associations’ representatives, three tours had been planned in the second, fourth and sixth year of the project. “Office-bearers of the fruit growers’ association are the opinion makers among the growers. So, they were also considered along with farmers for the exposure trips under the project,” said Thakur.

While accepting that growers have not been given any international exposure under the project, officials, requesting anonymity, said not many exposure trips could be conducted under the project. “The project did not take off as per the plans in the initial years. Then, Covid struck and a couple of years were wasted due to it,” said an official. “Also, it’s difficult to choose a few growers among from among so many for the tour. It would have caused a lot of resentment among those not chosen,” said the official. The growers, however, feel they have been denied a legitimate opportunity to gain knowledge about apple cultivation.

‘Politicians, officials given the chance’

  • The growers allege, politicians, officials and technical staff of the Horticulture Department have gone abroad on a few trips under the project
  • Accepting that growers have not been given any international exposure under the project, officials said not many exposure trips could be conducted under the project
  • Growers, however, feel they have been denied a legitimate opportunity to gain more knowledge about apple cultivation

#Shimla

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

