Despite damaged roads, over 1.73 crore apple boxes reach Himachal markets

Despite torrential rains across Himachal Pradesh and extensive damage to roads, a total of 1.73 crore apple boxes have reached various markets in the last almost three months.

According to official figures, a total of 1,73,74,204 apple boxes (20 kg each) have reached various markets between June 27 and September 15. This marks a significant increase compared to 1,23,18,924 boxes during the same period last year.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure restoration of the blocked and damaged roads to prevent inconvenience and losses to the apple growers. The damaged roads were either restored or temporarily reconnected by working round the clock to ensure smooth transportation of apples during the peak season.

Meanwhile, HPMC’s fruit processing plants at Parala (Shimla), Parwanoo (Solan) and Jarol (Mandi) are operating at full capacity, processing nearly 400 tonnes of apples daily. Despite adverse weather conditions, the state government is making every possible effort to support apple growers, ensuring that they do not miss out on any financial benefits.

A government spokesperson informed that from Shimla and Kinnaur APMC, 1,09,86,863 boxes were sold against 77,40,164 boxes last year. From Mandi APMC, 16,81,055 boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year. Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes, while Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024.

In addition to ensuring smooth transportation of apples, the state government has also extended benefits to orchardists under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Through HPMC, procurement has crossed 55,000 metric tonnes, which is more than double compared to last year. “To facilitate this, HPMC has set up 274 collection centres, where apple procurement is actively underway. However, due to road blockages in several areas, trucks are still unable to reach some centres,” he said. Taking prompt action, the Chief Minister has directed deployment of additional trucks to ensure timely lifting of apples.

“The state government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and ensuring their wellbeing. We have introduced the universal carton to guarantee remunerative prices and to put an end to the exploitation of horticulturists,” said Sukhu.