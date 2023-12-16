Despite doorstep facility, trash littered on pathways

Despite the facility of door-to-door garbage collection in the town area of Kullu, trash can be seen dumped on pathways. For instance, one can frequently see garbage lying on the pedestrian path in Ward 4 of the town. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, several awareness drives have been carried out to discourage people from dumping garbage in the open. The civic body should take action against offenders to curb the practice. Renuka, Kullu

Manali road in need of urgent repairs

The stretch of left bank road from Manali to Smahan has been in a pitiable condition for the past two years. As construction material along the road clogs drains, overflowing water has worsened the condition of the road. While the large potholes pose the risk of mishaps, tyres of vehicles are getting damaged due to the presence of sharp-edged stones. The authorities should repair the road at the earliest. Sanjeev, Manali

Slippery roads pose danger in upper Shimla areas

Roads in the upper Shimla area become quite slippery in the winter. The civic body and the Public Works Department should stack up sand on vulnerable spots to ensure it is readily available in case of snowfall or if the water on the road starts freezing. Ramesh, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Bharat #Kullu