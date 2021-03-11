Despite eight wet spells in Himachal, 23% rain deficit in May

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

In spite of eight wet spells in Himachal, the state received 23 per cent deficit rain during this May. This despite that heavy rains occurred at isolated places on May 25. The state received highest deficit rain 79 per cent in May in 2012 year while deficit was 23 per cent in 2011 and 2022 and rain surplus was highest at 28 per cent in 2010.

The region received 63.9 mm rain from March 1 to May 31, a deficit of 74 per cent. All 12 districts of the state had deficit rain. During the month of May, six districts had deficit rain while Sirmaur district received 126 per cent excess rain, followed by Mandi and Shimla 46 per cent, Solan 43 per cent and Kangra 25 per cent.

Una was the hottest on May 16 with a high of 44.5 degree while Keylong recorded lowest temperature at 4.0 degree on May 24. There were two spells of heat wave at Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Una on May 1 and 2 and again from May 16 to 17. The local MeT office has predicted light rain with thunderstorm in low, mid and high hills during next two days.