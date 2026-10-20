Despite fund crunch, Solan MC defers revision of rent for 232 shops, stalls

Despite a shortage of funds, the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has been reluctant to implement the revised rental rates for its commercial properties though a committee had proposed new rates based on the area occupied by each shop.

The civic body has rented 232 shops and stalls at various locations in Solan, including opposite its office, Mohan Park, Chambaghat, Old Bus Stand, Railway Road, Circular Road, Rajgarh Road, areas around the Old Jawahar Park, Old Court Road, Ganj Bazaar, Upper Bazaar, near the JBT Road and the Kotla Nullah.

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Many of these shops were rented decades ago at exceptionally low rates. A wine shop, for instance, has been let for as little as Rs 80 per month though such a business can generate substantial revenue for the Excise Department.

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In the Chambaghat area, along the National Highway-13, stalls measuring between 11.97 sq mt and 17.55 sq mt have been rented for a meagre Rs 80 to Rs 2,180 per month. These premises house businesses dealing in spare parts and motor machinery, besides a dhaba and a daily-needs shop.

A committee that assessed the properties and worked out the revised rates of Rs 500 per sq mt proposed monthly rents ranging from Rs 6,200 to Rs 8,800 for these shops.

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Another 82 shops located around the Old Bus Stand and the Railway Road have been let for monthly rents ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2,428 per month. Only two shops fetch rents of Rs 6,442 and Rs 5,324 per month. The existing rental rates for the premises measuring between 3.81 sq mt and 103.23 sq mt have remained unchanged for decades. Under the proposed revision, monthly rents will increase to between Rs 4,100 and Rs 42,000. The case of one shop, however, is under litigation.

Similarly, 81 shops in the Old Jawahar Park and Old Court Road areas fetch the civic body monthly rents ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 2,288 per month, while one shop brings in Rs 5,445. The implementation of the revised rates will raise the proposed monthly rents to between Rs 6,000 and Rs 17,900.

In another key commercial area comprising the Old Children’s Park, Mohan Park and the Saproon Chowk, 12 shops and stalls have been rented for between Rs 178 and Rs 5,563 per month, while one shop fetches Rs 16,904. Based on the proposed revision, rents will range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,300 per month for premises measuring between 2.5 sq mt and 22.65 sq mt.

The area opposite Thodo Ground has 37 shops and stalls, with existing monthly rents ranging from Rs 905 to Rs 11,132. Four shops in Palika Bazaar, a prime commercial location, remain closed despite having been rented, while another has been converted into a store. The proposed monthly rents for these premises range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, depending on their size, which varies from 7.92 sq mt to 51.06 sq mt.

Market enquiries suggest that the average commercial property rates range from around Rs 5,800 to Rs 12,500 per sq ft, with proximity to the main highway and commercial hubs being key determinants.

The issue of revising rents has also become a political flashpoint, with both BJP and Congress facing questions over their handling of the matter. The revised rates were worked out when the Congress controlled the corporation but were not implemented ahead of the civic body elections. Now, with the BJP in control, the proposal has again been deferred in view of the Vidhan Sabha elections next year.

Asked about the matter, an official said that no decision had been taken on implementing the revised rates at the first general house meeting convened a few days ago.

Vivek Sharma, a local resident, asks why the civic body has revised domestic property taxes and compelled residents to pay higher rates if it is unwilling to implement the revised rentals for its commercial properties.