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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Despite many reminders, Solan Municipal Corporation yet to register its animal birth control centre

Despite many reminders, Solan Municipal Corporation yet to register its animal birth control centre

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:53 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The registration of an animal birth control centre with the Animal Welfare Board of India is mandatory.
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The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has not yet registered the lone animal birth control centre of the district with the Animal Welfare Board of India despite several reminders by the Animal Husbandry Department.

As per the Central Government’s norms and instructions issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, it is mandatory to obtain a certificate of project recognition from the animal board before initiating any birth control activity.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry had also issued directions in this regard to the Urban Development Department in September 2025. As per the instructions, all urban local bodies must ensure that no animal birth control activity is undertaken without mandatory adherence to the norms, including the registration of the centre.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Solan, Vivek Lamba says that the Solan MC has been apprised about these directions several times but it has done precious little for the registration of the animal birth control centre.

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He adds that keeping in view the exigency to sterilise dogs, their team of doctors from the district is regularly deputed to carry out surgeries but the civic body staff has failed to exhibit a professional approach.

The manner in which the animal birth control centre is being run on an ad hoc basis has left much to be desired. “Attendants deputed at the Animal Birth Control Centre report quite late on designated days, burdening the team to perform surgeries in a hurry. Besides, the attendants frequently leave the centre during procedures, resulting in unorganised workflow where dogs remain unattended even on operating tables,” says Lamba.

At times, surgeons are compelled to shift animals themselves after conducting surgeries due to a paucity of staff.

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This casual approach of the civic body staff is also reflected in other ways as well as the operating theatre and kennels are not being cleaned and disinfected adequately. The exact number of dogs to be operated upon is not conveyed beforehand, disrupting the engagement of staff from outside Solan.

There are frequent requests for rescheduling surgeries, affecting even routine departmental work. With the onset of the winter, proper floor insulation and bedding are required as dogs exposed to wet and cold surfaces may lead to post-operative complications.

Animal Husbandry Department officials have also expressed these concerns but the MC staff are yet to adopt a professional approach towards the sterilisation of dogs by doctors, who leave their regular duties to perform surgeries.

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