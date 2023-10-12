 Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

Despite rain disaster, Himachal Pradesh opens Shimla green belts for fresh constructions

In a surprise decision coming about two months after Shimla witnessed unprecedented rain-triggered devastation, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today paved the way for new constructions in certain pockets of the 17 sacrosanct green belts in the state capital where a complete ban on building activity was enforced in December 2000.



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 11

In a surprise decision coming about two months after Shimla witnessed unprecedented rain-triggered devastation, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today paved the way for new constructions in certain pockets of the 17 sacrosanct green belts in the state capital where a complete ban on building activity was enforced in December 2000.

Banned in 2000

  • Constructions in 17 green belts, seen as Shimla ‘lungs’, were banned in 2000
  • Ban was imposed to save deodar forests in the belts, spread over 414.36 hectares
  • Shimla lost about 1,000 of its majestic deodar trees in the recent rain disaster

The decision to allow constructions for residential purpose after a gap of 23 years could come in for severe criticism as these belts have served as the “lungs” of the town. The 17 green belts are spread over 414.36 hectares and the constructions were barred to save the deodar forests. In the aftermath of the recent torrential rain, Shimla lost about 1,000 majestic deodar trees while several buildings collapsed. The Cabinet decided to amend the Shimla Development Plan (SDP) to allow new constructions in the green belt area lying above the road from Navbahar to Ram Chandra Chowk to Machhiwali Kothi to Christ Church to Lakkar Bazar to IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk till Navbahar.

Though the constructions were to be allowed only on land where there were no trees, the entire area that has been thrown open was already heavily burdened with buildings and had the most pristine deodar forests, which could face threat, said a green activist. The decision was contrary to the view of experts who had suggested remedial measures to save the drying conifers, the activist said. Having received Supreme Court’s nod on May 3 to notify the SDP, the Cabinet gave its nod to the document on June 19. However, the SC had ordered that the notified SDP should be kept on hold till all objections were addressed. The state government, by way of the SDP, also known as “Vision 2041”, had proposed to throw open the green belts for construction activity and also to allow new constructions in congested and thickly populated core areas, which the NGT had prohibited in December 2017.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi