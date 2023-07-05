Despite shortfall of 35 IAS officers, govt not keen on taking babus

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 4

With a shortfall of around 35 IAS officers in a cadre of 153, the retirement of five bureaucrats holding important posts this year would lead to further reduction in the number of bureaucrats in the state.

The shortfall is primarily due to the state government seeking fewer officers due to Himachal being a small state. At present, 110 IAS officers are serving in Himachal on various posts, while 10 are on central deputation.

The IAS officers due to retire this year include Adviser (Power) Ram Subhag Singh, Secretary (Irrigation and Public Health) Amitabh Awasthy, Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Managing Director, HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Amit Kashyap, Secretary (Ayurveda and HP State Electricity Board) Rajeev Sharma and Secretary (Finance) Akshay Sood.

Interestingly, Himachal has five posts of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), including the Chief Secretary, but it does not have even a single bureaucrat serving as ACS.

The only two ACS-rank officers, Sanjay Murthy and Ali Raza Rizvi, are presently posted with the Centre Government. Two ACS, Nisha Singh and Sanjay Gupta, were elevated as Advisers to the Government when RD Dhiman was appointed Chief Secretary.

A person can be appointed as ACS only after putting in 30 years of service and two officers from the 1994 batch (Anuradha Thakur and Onkar Chand Sharma) will be due for promotion from January 2024. At present, Thakur is on central deputation while Sharma is serving as Princiapl Secretary (Revenue and Forest).

Despite a shortfall of almost 35 officers, the state government has been seeking not more than two-three officers in every batch. It was in 2016 when the state had got six IAS officers.

“Barring one, IAS officers from the 2015 batch are still awaiting a posting as Deputy Commissioner (DC), making it a long wait of more than eight years,” said an official.