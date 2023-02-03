Despite slippery road, ambulance shifts 2 patients

Mandi, February 2
Despite slippery road due to snowfall, two patients were transported to a Kullu hospital from Keylong safely in an ambulance by the staff of Medswan Foundation during the past two days.
The road was treacherous and slippery because of snow deposition on the surface. But the ambulance staff showed exemplary courage by transporting the two critically injured patients safely.
Ashish Sharma, in-charge of the ambulance service, said yesterday, Kunal (17), who had a head injury, was transported to Kullu safely from Keylong. Today, an 86-year-old woman with a heart-related ailment, was also shifted to Kullu from Keylong.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...