Despite slippery road, ambulance shifts 2 patients

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 2

Despite slippery road due to snowfall, two patients were transported to a Kullu hospital from Keylong safely in an ambulance by the staff of Medswan Foundation during the past two days.

The road was treacherous and slippery because of snow deposition on the surface. But the ambulance staff showed exemplary courage by transporting the two critically injured patients safely.

Ashish Sharma, in-charge of the ambulance service, said yesterday, Kunal (17), who had a head injury, was transported to Kullu safely from Keylong. Today, an 86-year-old woman with a heart-related ailment, was also shifted to Kullu from Keylong.