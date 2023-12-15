Despite ten varsities, Solan district lags behind in education parameters

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 14

Kangra district tops the state in the education index followed by Mandi with the hitherto considered backward district of Sirmaur figuring at the third place among 12 districts of the state.

Notwithstanding the presence of 10 universities, nine private and one government, Solan district occupies 10th slot on education index with only Shimla and Kinnaur districts lying below it as per the latest figures of the Economic and Statistics Department for 2022. Hamirpur, which is known for its high literacy rate, occupies fourth slot followed by the Chamba, Una and Bilaspur.

Seven districts — Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una and Bilaspur — lie above the state average index of 0.669 while five others — Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur — have a lower index. The gap between the state’s average and lowest performing district is 0.190 points.

Various indicators like retention rate at primary level and transition rate from upper primary to secondary level etc. are taken into account to calculate the education index.

Retention rate at primary level is typically the enrolment of the school-going children in the school or any other education institution. It indicates the step toward achieving 100 per cent literacy and providing equal education rights to all.

Over a period of five years from 2018-2022, the retention rates have increased in almost all the districts except Kinnaur, Bilaspur and Kullu. The retention rate in Lahaul & Spiti has increased from 86.27 (2018) to 98.58 (2022). Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Kullu and Mandi have performed poorly in retention rate at the primary level in 2022 as compared to 2018. The retention rate in Kinnaur was 96.99 in 2018 but reduced to 94.90 in 2022. Similarly for Bilaspur, retention rate at primary level has been reduced to 99.70 from 100 per cent in 2018.

Transition rate is another key indicator of dropouts at the upper primary level. In five districts, transition rate has declined. In Solan district, transition rate from upper primary to secondary level has reduced from 97.66 per cent in 2018 to 95.53 per cent in 2022.

