Destructive pest strikes Una: Fall armyworm in maize fields

A serious infestation of fall armyworm has been reported in standing maize crops across various parts of Una district, prompting swift action and an advisory from the district’s Agriculture Department.

Known for its highly destructive nature, the fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) poses a major threat to crops like maize, rice and sorghum. Una, often referred to as the food bowl of Himachal Pradesh, has approximately 30,000 hectares under maize cultivation, making the situation particularly alarming for local farmers.

According to Kulbhushan Dhiman, Deputy Director of Agriculture, the larval stage of the fall armyworm is responsible for most of the crop damage. The caterpillars feed aggressively on leaves and stems and eventually bore into the maize cobs, causing significant yield loss. In its adult stage, the pest is a moth capable of laying up to 1,000 eggs, typically deposited on the underside of leaves. The eggs hatch in about four days, after which the larvae begin feeding.

“Farmers can identify the larvae by the distinct ‘Y’-shaped mark on their head,” said Dhiman. He advised that if left unchecked, the worms can destroy large portions of the crop. He recommended spraying Coragen or Chlorpyriphos 20 EC insecticides for effective control. These are available at block-level agriculture offices and farmers are urged to consult local agricultural officers for correct dosage and application techniques. For optimal results, the insecticide should be sprayed early in the morning or in the evening, he added. In addition, Dhiman issued guidance on the protection of cucurbit vegetables like gourds, pumpkins and cucumbers, which are currently in the fruit-bearing stage. He noted that during the rainy season, the fruit borer fly lays eggs inside the developing fruits and once hatched, the larvae cause extensive damage.

To combat this, farmers are encouraged to use fruit fly traps, a chemical-free and eco-friendly method that keeps the vegetables organic and safe for consumption.