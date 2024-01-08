Detention order issued against Nurpur habitual drug peddler

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JANUARY 7

Nurpur district police are all set to tighten noose on habitual offenders in drug peddling cases against whom multiple cases under the NDPS Act are registered. The state Home Secretary issued a detention order on Saturday against first habitual offender Puneet Mahajan, a resident of Raja ka Bagh in Nurpur under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988. The order is being considered as a weapon to nail drug traffickers in this inter-state border district.

Repeated arrests failed to deter him He had been arrested thrice by Nurpur and once by Indora police during the period from 2021 to 2023. Repeated arrests, registration of cases under the NDPS Act and recovery of contraband had failed to deter this habitual offender from indulging in drug trafficking. — Ashok Ratan, Nurpur SP

Under this order, the police can put such offenders indulging in repeated drug peddling initially under three-month detention that can further be extended to one year and also seize their properties amassed through illegal drug trafficking.

Earlier, as per law, financial investigation could be conducted against those drug peddlers from whom the police recover commercial quantities (250 gm heroin\chitta and 1 kg charas). But the enforcement of Section 3(1) of NDPS Act has paved the way for financial investigation of all habitual drug peddlers.

As per police information, the Nurpur district police have arrested 36 habitual offenders caught repeatedly with contraband after getting bail in the NDPS Act cases from the court last year (January to December 2023).

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, while confirming obtaining of detention order of three months’ jail against habitual offender Puneet Mahajan, said that he had been arrested thrice by Nurpur and once by Indora police during the period from 2021 to 2023 and 3017.6-gm charas and 24.47-gm heroin (chitta) was recovered from his possession.

He said repeated arrests, registration of cases under the NDPS Act and recovery of contraband had failed to deter this habitual offender from indulging in drug trafficking.

He said a large number of youngsters of the area had been falling prey to this drug peddler. One more such case was in process. The district police would sponsor more proposals for preventative detention orders against other habitual offenders in near future. He asserted that detention orders would play a pivotal role in the police fight against drug menace.

Inquiries made by The Tribune reveal that all SPs across the state have been empowered to submit proposals of habitual offenders in drug trafficking to the three-member Advisory Committee headed by chairman Justice Sandeep Sharma of the state High Court. The committee had been notified by the Governor under Section 9 of the NPDS Act on April 13 last year.

The issue of notifying the committee had first been raised in the state Assembly by Bhiwani Singh, MLA Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district last year.

