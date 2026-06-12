Detergent residue found in milk samples in Kullu

In a special inspection drive conducted by the Food Safety Department in Kullu, a concerning case has come to light where detergent residue was found in the majority of milk samples. Taking serious note of the matter, the department has issued a strict warning to milk vendors to in the region to adhere rigorously to safety standards. Officials have stated that strict legal action would be taken if negligence was found in the future.

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According to Anil Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kullu, a departmental team, led by Food Safety Officer Khem Singh, carried out a special inspection drive at Bhutti Chowk yesterday. During the drive, approximately 15 milk and one paneer (cottage cheese) samples were tested. Officials noted that the objective of the drive was primarily awareness and monitoring, therefore the vendors were given an opportunity to rectify the issue rather than facing immediate legal action.

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During the inspection, Divya Thakur, the Food Analyst in charge of the Mobile Food Testing Lab (MFTL), conducted preliminary tests on the samples. The tests looked for the presence of urea, starch and detergent. The results showed traces of detergent in most milk samples, while no adulteration with urea or starch was found.

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According to the department, prima facie it is likely that after cleaning the containers and cans used for storing milk, they were not thoroughly rinsed with sufficient clean water. This led to the detergent residue contaminating the milk. Officials stated that such chemical residues can be harmful to human health and are a serious concern from a food safety perspective.

The Food Safety Department has urged all milk vendors to use suitable dishwashing liquid for cleaning their containers and to rinse them thoroughly with clean, running water before use to eliminate any possibility of chemical residue.

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The department has issued a warning to the vendors concerned, instructing them to ensure complete compliance with hygiene standards. It has been made clear that if chemical residues are found again, or if food items are found to be unsafe in the future, severe legal action will be taken under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Depending on the circumstances, this provision allows for a financial penalty ranging from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 10 lakh or more, as well as imprisonment.

Sharma reiterated the department’s commitment to providing safe, pure and good-quality food products to consumers. He stated that such inspection drives would continue.