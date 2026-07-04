Dev Bhoomi film festival begins in Mandi; artistes urged to focus on hill culture, life

The three-day Dev Bhoomi International Film Festival began on a grand note at the Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi district on Friday, bringing together acclaimed actors, filmmakers, writers and artistes to celebrate meaningful cinema and the rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan region.

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Tarun Shridhar, Chairman of the Food and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and former Union Agriculture Department Secretary, inaugurated the festival, being held from July 3 to 5, by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the presence of renowned Bollywood actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Jais and Hemant Pandey.

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The actors congratulated festival director Pawan Sharma for successfully organising the event and appreciated his efforts to promote meaningful and socially relevant cinema. They said that film festivals such as this one provided audiences with an opportunity to engage with quality cinema that addressed real-life issues and diverse human experiences.

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Shridhar said that cinema was one of the most influential forms of artistic expression and films, whether produced at the international, national or regional level, served as a mirror of society while also offering artistes a powerful platform to express their ideas and concerns. “Art not only reflects society but also provides direction to it,” he added.

Shridhar watched several short films and documentaries showcased during the inaugural session and praised the filmmakers for sensitively portraying the struggles, aspirations and everyday challenges faced by ordinary people. He urged the filmmakers and the artistes from Himachal Pradesh to go beyond using mountains merely as picturesque backdrops and instead explore the realities of life in the Himalayan region.

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He encouraged the filmmakers to bring stories of the hills’ unique traditions, folk arts, indigenous culture, local beliefs, deity traditions and social challenges to the screen so that audiences across the world could gain a deeper understanding of the region’s rich cultural heritage and way of life.

The festival director welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. He said, “Art transcends religion and politics. This festival will feature films in multiple languages, each presenting meaningful narratives that reflect the realities of society.” Vice-Chairman of the Water Management Board Shashi Sharma attended the inaugural ceremony as the guest of honour.

Several distinguished personalities were honoured at the festival for their outstanding contributions in various fields. Renowned Himachali photographer and Himachal Gaurav awardee Birbal Sharma received the Dev Bhoomi Lifetime Achiever Award, while senior litterateur Murari Sharma was honoured with the Dev Bhoomi Sahitya Achievers Award.

Veteran singer Shukla Sharma was honoured with the Dev Bhoomi Lifetime Achievement Award for music, while noted novelist Ganga Ram Raji was given the Dev Bhoomi Lifetime Achievement Award for literature. District Language Officer Rewati Saini was presented the Dev Bhoomi Women Empowerment Award, musician Umesh Bhardwaj received the Dev Bhoomi Music Award and Nand Lal was honoured for his outstanding contribution to architectural arts.

The opening day concluded with the screening of short films Gular Ke Phool and Birthday Cake, which received an enthusiastic response from cinema lovers and local audiences. More than 25 films from different genres and languages would be screened during the festival, offering a vibrant platform for filmmakers, artistes and audiences to celebrate cinema that entertains, inspires and promotes meaningful social dialogue.