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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Develop holistic education system for students in schools: Dharmani

Develop holistic education system for students in schools: Dharmani

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani interacts with students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur on Tuesday.
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Develop a holistic education environment for students in schools along with academic excellence, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while interacting with students at Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. He added that holistic education fosters critical thinking, curiosity and problem solving through interdisciplinary and inquiry-based learning and build self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience and mindfulness among students.

Dharamni encouraged the students to perform well in every situation and remain stress-free, controlling their emotions and cultivating a positive mindset. He said that alongside becoming physically and mentally strong, students should imbibe good conduct and life skills in their personalities to face life’s various challenges with confidence.

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The minister also held an interactive session with the students regarding modern technological advancements, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and drone technology. He said that in today’s rapidly changing times, it was essential to create interest in science among students. He also discussed significant topics such as current global circumstances and environmental conservation, urging the students to broaden their perspectives by understanding the needs of the nation and the world.

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Dharmani said that land for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ghumarwin had been transferred to the Education Department and the government was leasing it to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to facilitate the construction of a permanent campus of the school. The students requested for improvements in the laboratory and sports ground facilities.

Rinku Kumari, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ghumarwin, spoke about the achievements of the school and urged the minster to provide facilities at the school.

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