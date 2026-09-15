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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Developed at over Rs 1 crore, Nandan Park in Palampur lies neglected

Developed at over Rs 1 crore, Nandan Park in Palampur lies neglected

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Nandan Park in Palampur city in a state of neglect.
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The Nandan Park, located in the heart of Palampur city, has become a glaring example of civic neglect. The local Municipal Council has allegedly abandoned the park developed at a cost of more than Rs 1 crore. The park, which was envisaged as an important recreational and green space for residents and visitors, is in a state of disrepair. Poor maintenance, deteriorating facilities and the lack of regular upkeep have raised questions over the municipal body’s priorities at a time when Palampur is witnessing rapid urbanisation and an increasing tourist influx. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had also contributed Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD Fund towards the development of the park. Despite substantial public investment, the park today presents a picture of neglect.

Local residents say that the park is among the few important public spaces in the city and deserves regular maintenance. They allege that the municipal authorities seem to have adopted a negative and indifferent approach towards the development and upkeep of Palampur.

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The condition of the park has become particularly concerning as the city is already grappling with a host of civic problems, including a growing stray animal menace, poorly functioning streetlights and choked drains. The residents fear that the continued neglect of public infrastructure can undermine Palampur’s image as a major tourist destination in Kangra district.

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The poor condition of the park also highlights the wider issue of inadequate maintenance of civic assets created with public money. The residents question why substantial funds were spent on developing the park if the Municipal Council is not prepared to ensure its subsequent upkeep.

With Palampur emerging as an important tourism and commercial centre, the citizens have urged the municipal authorities to immediately undertake renovation and regular maintenance of the park. They say that the neglect of the Nandan Park sends a poor message to both residents and tourists visiting the city.

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