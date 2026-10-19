DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Development at standstill under Congress govt: Jai Ram

Development at standstill under Congress govt: Jai Ram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former CM Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed by party workers in Chamba.
Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress government of stalling development, failing to fulfil its promises and focusing on political survival rather than governance.

Addressing a felicitation conference for newly elected representatives at Lilh in the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district, he alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government had made every possible effort to avoid holding panchayat elections but was compelled to do so after the BJP took the legal battle to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

He claimed that the election results reflected growing public resentment against the Congress government. Development works across Himachal Pradesh had virtually come to a standstill, he alleged, adding that projects initiated under the previous BJP government remained stalled.

Advertisement

Targeting the Chief Minister over his frequent visits to Delhi, Thakur said Sukhu was more concerned about safeguarding his chair than addressing the state's problems. He also alleged that law and order and the healthcare system had deteriorated under the present government.

“The Sukhu government has neither a scheme of its own to showcase nor any work to claim credit for,” Thakur said, accusing the government of spending its time discrediting welfare schemes launched by the previous BJP government and shutting down schools, hospitals and other public institutions.

Advertisement

On the proposed Cabinet expansion, the BJP leader questioned why Sukhu had announced the induction of ministers in the Assembly without first consulting the Congress high command. He said the uncertainty had left aspiring ministers waiting for a decision, while the government continued to struggle to meet public expectations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts