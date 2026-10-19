Development at standstill under Congress govt: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress government of stalling development, failing to fulfil its promises and focusing on political survival rather than governance.

Addressing a felicitation conference for newly elected representatives at Lilh in the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district, he alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government had made every possible effort to avoid holding panchayat elections but was compelled to do so after the BJP took the legal battle to the Supreme Court.

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He claimed that the election results reflected growing public resentment against the Congress government. Development works across Himachal Pradesh had virtually come to a standstill, he alleged, adding that projects initiated under the previous BJP government remained stalled.

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Targeting the Chief Minister over his frequent visits to Delhi, Thakur said Sukhu was more concerned about safeguarding his chair than addressing the state's problems. He also alleged that law and order and the healthcare system had deteriorated under the present government.

“The Sukhu government has neither a scheme of its own to showcase nor any work to claim credit for,” Thakur said, accusing the government of spending its time discrediting welfare schemes launched by the previous BJP government and shutting down schools, hospitals and other public institutions.

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On the proposed Cabinet expansion, the BJP leader questioned why Sukhu had announced the induction of ministers in the Assembly without first consulting the Congress high command. He said the uncertainty had left aspiring ministers waiting for a decision, while the government continued to struggle to meet public expectations.