Development key issue: CM

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district tomorrow.

Thakur, while talking to The Tribune, said, “Development is an important issue in the Assembly elections. I am confident that the BJP will win the elections comfortably though several rebels are in the fray.”

He said, “The state government has launched several welfare schemes like HIMCARE, Grihini Suvidha Yojana and Sahara Yojana for common people. Himachal needs BJP government to ensure development.”

He said, “It is true that it is a challenging task to form government in Himachal for the second time consecutively but this time, we are going to create history by doing it. Rebels are likely to damage the vote bank of the BJP candidates but we have succeeded in minimising the loss.”

“The Prime Minister is a major factor to ensure the BJP’s victory in the state. He will address a rally at Sundernagar in Mandi. Four rallies of the Prime Minister are scheduled between November 5 and 9. The people of the state have great affection towards the Prime Minister, as he considers Himachal his second home,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “The chargesheet of the Congress against the state government is baseless, meant only to tarnish the BJP’s image. No one takes the Congress seriously now and we have thrown the chargesheet in the dustbin.”