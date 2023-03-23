Development projects threaten forest cover in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 22

The dumping of debris in the forest area at Pirdi of Kullu district is damaging trees. According to official sources, the state government has proposed a few development projects on 110 bighas of forestland at Pirdi.

Dr Deepak Kapoor, a resident of Pirdi, says, “This stretch of forest cover between Jhiri and Babeli serves as the green lung of Kullu.” He adds that the Shani Temple complex before the Nature Park has already encroached upon this forestland.

Kapoor says two bighas have been allocated to the ECHS for the construction of a dispensary, but it hasn’t been built in the past five years. He adds that a non-functional garbage dump occupies another 20 bighas on the banks of the Beas. The HP High Court had instructed the government to close this dump about three years ago.

He says about two bighas in the forest next to the Pirdi bridge have been encroached upon. The Tourism Department has also built a complex called ‘Café The Raft’. Various government departments and some private individuals will take up nearly the entire forest area of about 52 bighas after the completion of these development projects, he adds.

Kapoor says, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about reducing carbon footprint in the country. On the other hand, forestland is being destroyed for development projects in Kullu.”

He suggests that instead of damaging the forest cover, it should be developed as a nature park, which can be utilised as a location for shooting films to earn revenue.

Dilip Singh Negi, vice-pradhan of Balh panchayat in Kullu, says people have different views on development projects proposed on the forestland.

Angel Chuahan, Divisional Forest Officer, Kullu, says 110 bighas of forestland at Pirdi Bihal is being diverted for setting up a model day boarding school, Bijli Mahadev starting portal and a judicial complex. Forest trees have been marked for cutting for the purpose.

