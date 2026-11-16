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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Development projects worth Rs10 cr inaugurated in Sunni

Development projects worth Rs10 cr inaugurated in Sunni

145-metre steel suspension bridge constructed at Thali

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh in Sunni on Sunday.
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today visited Sunni and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 10.37 crore, including a 145-metre-long steel suspension bridge constructed at Thali over the Sutlej at a cost of Rs 9.53 crore. He also inaugurated government quarters of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department constructed at a cost of Rs 84 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the bridge was damaged during the monsoon season last year and the government had provided funds for the reconstruction work. “Given the rising water level in the river near the Tapri Bridge, a plan will be developed in the future to construct a larger bridge to further improve transportation facilities in Mandi and surrounding areas. Additionally, significant road construction projects have been approved in the area,” he said.

Later, the minister attended the closing ceremony of the Shimla (Rural) Khel Mahakumbh-2026 held at the Government Senior Secondary School, Sunni.

He said the objective was not merely to organise sports competitions but to ensure that talented individuals from the region received adequate opportunities to demonstrate their potential. “The government will extend all possible support to teams selected for participating in state-level and other major sporting events,” he added.

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Vikramaditya said for the first time in the Mahakumbh, women had been given an opportunity to participate in competitions such as kabaddi, volleyball and badminton. “The initiative was taken in response to the long-standing demand of women,” he said.

“The month-long sporting event witnessed participation from nearly 10,000 people, including youth, women and senior citizens. Earlier, the competition was largely restricted to cricket, but several other disciplines had been introduced this year to encourage wider participation,” he said.

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