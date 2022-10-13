Development to be poll issue: Rakesh Pathania

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 12

Forest and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania today said that he would contest the Assembly elections only on the issue of development works done by the state government in Nurpur and his vision for taking his constituency to new heights.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 30 development projects worth Rs 37 crore in his native Nurpur Assembly constituency.

He inaugurated a timber treatment plant, wood wasted industry and sale depot, Forest Department rest house, Kanger Nullah bridge on the Sulyali to Hatli road constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh and the Ghadoli to Bhola Ka Talu via Parduhi road (Rs 4.71 crore). He also performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the construction of Gareli Khad bridge on the Jaunta to Bharmoli road.

He inaugurated Government Ayurvedic Health Centre at Khel gram panchayat and also laid the foundation stone of an Ayurvedic health centre at Charudi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 38 lakh.

He later laid the stone of a sewerage at Jassur to be built at a cost of Rs 16 crore and inaugurated the Gareli Khad bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. He also distributed mobile phones to 120 meritorious students of Nurpur and Fatehpur under the Medhavi Chhatra Yojana.

Pathania said that despite Covid consuming two years of its tenure, the state government did not allow the pace of development to stop.

