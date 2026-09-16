Devender Verma unanimously elected Federation of Himachal Hotels & Restaurant Associations president

Devender Verma, president of the Chail Hotel Association, was unanimously elected president of the Federation of Himachal Hotels & Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) at a meeting held in Shimla.

With 35 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Verma has played a key role in promoting Chail as a growing tourist destination. Under his leadership, the destination has earned a prominent position among key travel websites.

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He also spearheaded a campaign in 2014 to expedite the construction of the Sadhupul bridge after the old structure had caved in. The campaign also paved the way for the formation of the Chail Hotel Association.

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Through initiatives such as ‘Clean Chail, Green Chail’, the association organised a marathon from Kufri to Kandaghat to spread awareness about cleanliness and environmental conservation.

Members of FOHHRA, under the chairmanship of Election Commissioner Baldev Thakur, unanimously elected Verma as president.

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Verma expressed gratitude to members of the federation and hotel and restaurant associations across Himachal Pradesh for reposing their trust and confidence in him.

“I am deeply thankful to all the members of the federation for giving me this responsibility. I assure everyone that I will make every possible effort to work for the welfare and growth of the hotel and tourism industry of Himachal Pradesh. With the cooperation, experience and collective efforts of all our associated members, we will work together to establish Himachal Pradesh as the number one tourist destination in India,” he said.

Verma said his priority would be to strengthen coordination among hotel and restaurant associations across the state and collectively raise issues concerning tourism, hospitality, infrastructure and ease of doing business with the state government and other authorities.