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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Devotee killed, 5 injured as boulders hit bus on Chamba-Bharmour highway

Devotee killed, 5 injured as boulders hit bus on Chamba-Bharmour highway

Victims were returning from Chaurasi Temple in Bharmour when rocks rolled down a hillside amid rain

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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A devotee was killed and five others were injured after boulders rolled down a hillside and struck a private bus on the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A) near Ghera on Sunday morning.

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The deceased was identified as Sahil Thakur, a resident of Gared village in Chamba district.

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The injured, including Guddu Devi, Binta, Gilma Devi and the bus driver, Kulwinder Singh, all residents of Gared village in Chamba district, have been admitted to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

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According to the police, the devotees had travelled to the historic Chaurasi Temple complex in Bharmour on Saturday and were returning home on Sunday morning when the accident occurred.

The incident took place at Batti Ki Hatti. It was raining when boulders suddenly rolled down the hillside and hit the rear portion of the moving bus. The impact shattered the rear window, sending stones into the passenger compartment and injuring six occupants.

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The injured were immediately rushed to hospital. However, Sahil Thakur succumbed to his injuries on the way.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, inspected the site and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

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