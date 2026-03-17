Devotees pledge to conserve nature during gathering at Nariwala temple

Concern over environmental protection echoed strongly during a religious and social programme organised at the Nariwala Shiv Temple in the Paonta Sahib area of Sirmaur district. The event brought together villagers, women and social activists who voiced the need to protect forests and greenery in the region.

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The programme began at 12.30 pm with Shastra Pujan and was followed by Dev Pujan rituals on the temple premises. Later, at around 1 pm, a community bhandara was organised for devotees. Hundreds of women and villagers from the surrounding areas participated in the event and expressed concern over environmental degradation.

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Addressing the gathering, the speakers stressed that forests and greenery formed the foundation of life and must be preserved for future generations. They said that protecting trees and natural ecosystems was essential to ensure clean air and a healthy environment for the coming generations.

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Speakers also highlighted that safeguarding nature was the collective responsibility of all and urged people to actively participate in conservation efforts. They called upon residents to remain vigilant and oppose activities that harm forests and natural resources.

The programme was organised in the backdrop of concerns over the cutting of forests in the Nariwala area. During the event, villagers and women collectively resolved to work together to protect forests and promote environmental conservation in the region.