DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Devotees pledge to conserve nature during gathering at Nariwala temple

Devotees pledge to conserve nature during gathering at Nariwala temple

Locals urged to be vigilant, oppose activities that harm forests, natural resources

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:55 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women tie protective threads on trees in a forest near Nariwala temple in the Paonta Sahib area.
Advertisement

Concern over environmental protection echoed strongly during a religious and social programme organised at the Nariwala Shiv Temple in the Paonta Sahib area of Sirmaur district. The event brought together villagers, women and social activists who voiced the need to protect forests and greenery in the region.

Advertisement

The programme began at 12.30 pm with Shastra Pujan and was followed by Dev Pujan rituals on the temple premises. Later, at around 1 pm, a community bhandara was organised for devotees. Hundreds of women and villagers from the surrounding areas participated in the event and expressed concern over environmental degradation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the speakers stressed that forests and greenery formed the foundation of life and must be preserved for future generations. They said that protecting trees and natural ecosystems was essential to ensure clean air and a healthy environment for the coming generations.

Advertisement

Speakers also highlighted that safeguarding nature was the collective responsibility of all and urged people to actively participate in conservation efforts. They called upon residents to remain vigilant and oppose activities that harm forests and natural resources.

The programme was organised in the backdrop of concerns over the cutting of forests in the Nariwala area. During the event, villagers and women collectively resolved to work together to protect forests and promote environmental conservation in the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts