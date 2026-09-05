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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Devotees repair potholed McLeodganj road ahead of Dalai Lama’s arrival

Devotees repair potholed McLeodganj road ahead of Dalai Lama’s arrival

The Dalai Lama returned home in Dharamsala after completing his extended spiritual tour of Ladakh

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Members of the Tibetan community fill potholes on the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road on Friday.
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Members of the Tibetan community filled the potholes on the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road with mud ahead of the return of the 14th Dalai Lama to Dharamsala on Friday. The Dalai Lama returned home in Dharamsala after completing his extended spiritual tour of Ladakh. With his arrival drawing thousands of devotees and visitors, the members of the Tibetan community and local residents cleaned, levelled and repaired stretches of the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road.

The road stretch near St John’s Church in the wilderness at Forsythganj, in particular, bore the brunt of the recent rain. Deep potholes and damaged patches had made the busy road difficult to negotiate, prompting the devotees to repair it on their own.

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The volunteers brought mud and stones and began filling the potholes manually. For many, the exercise was not merely about repairing a road but a gesture of seva for their spiritual leader.

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The devotees working with their hands ahead of the Dalai Lama’s arrival attracted attention on social media, with videos of the impromptu repair work going viral. While the community’s spirit of service has drawn appreciation, the images have also renewed questions over the prolonged neglect of one of Dharamsala’s most important roads.

Locals say that the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road is not only a vital link for residents but also one of the region’s busiest tourist routes. Its poor condition, particularly after the last monsoon, has remained a recurring concern.

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