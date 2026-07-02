At least 25-30 devotees were stranded in the Badgran area of Chamba’s remote Bharmour subdivision after a flashflood, triggered by heavy rain, washed away a temporary wooden bridge, cutting off their return route.

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All the stranded pilgrims are safe, and rescue teams from the local administration, the Mountaineering Institute and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to evacuate them.

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Bharmour Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Sharma said around 50-60 devotees had travelled to a temple near Liunda Dhar in the Badgran area to offer prayers.

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On Wednesday morning, the group began its return journey. Around 20-25 devotees safely crossed a seasonal stream before the temporary wooden bridge was washed away by swollen waters, leaving the remaining 25-30 pilgrims stranded on the other side.

Sharma said that upon receiving the information, a six-member rescue team from the Mountaineering Institute, Bharmour, along with Public Works Department (PWD) workers and local administration officials, was immediately mobilised. The rescue team is trekking nearly 10 km to reach the site and evacuate the stranded devotees.

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An NDRF team from Chamba has also been dispatched and is expected to reach the site later in the day to assist in the rescue operation.

Officials said arrangements have been made through the PWD, local panchayat representatives and the village pradhan to provide food, drinking water and temporary shelter to the stranded pilgrims. Additional ration supplies have also been sent to ensure adequate provisions in case adverse weather delays the rescue operation.

Landslide blocks Chamba-Bharmour highway

Meanwhile, incessant rain also triggered a massive landslide near Dinka Ghar on the Chamba-Bharmour road, completely blocking the highway and disrupting traffic. Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road. PWD authorities have mobilised men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest.