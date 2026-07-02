DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Devotees stranded on return from temple in Chamba's Bharmour after flashflood washes away bridge

Devotees stranded on return from temple in Chamba's Bharmour after flashflood washes away bridge

Rescue teams including NDRF, Mountaineering Institute and PWD deployed; landslide on Chamba-Bharmour highway blocks traffic

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:01 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chamba-Bharmour highway blocked due to landslide on Thursday morning.
Advertisement

At least 25-30 devotees were stranded in the Badgran area of Chamba’s remote Bharmour subdivision after a flashflood, triggered by heavy rain, washed away a temporary wooden bridge, cutting off their return route.

Advertisement

All the stranded pilgrims are safe, and rescue teams from the local administration, the Mountaineering Institute and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to evacuate them.

Advertisement

Bharmour Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Sharma said around 50-60 devotees had travelled to a temple near Liunda Dhar in the Badgran area to offer prayers.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the group began its return journey. Around 20-25 devotees safely crossed a seasonal stream before the temporary wooden bridge was washed away by swollen waters, leaving the remaining 25-30 pilgrims stranded on the other side.

Sharma said that upon receiving the information, a six-member rescue team from the Mountaineering Institute, Bharmour, along with Public Works Department (PWD) workers and local administration officials, was immediately mobilised. The rescue team is trekking nearly 10 km to reach the site and evacuate the stranded devotees.

Advertisement

An NDRF team from Chamba has also been dispatched and is expected to reach the site later in the day to assist in the rescue operation.

Officials said arrangements have been made through the PWD, local panchayat representatives and the village pradhan to provide food, drinking water and temporary shelter to the stranded pilgrims. Additional ration supplies have also been sent to ensure adequate provisions in case adverse weather delays the rescue operation.

Landslide blocks Chamba-Bharmour highway

Meanwhile, incessant rain also triggered a massive landslide near Dinka Ghar on the Chamba-Bharmour road, completely blocking the highway and disrupting traffic. Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road. PWD authorities have mobilised men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts