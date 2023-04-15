Devotees take dip in Rewalsar Lake

Mandi, April 14
Thousands of devotees took a dip in the Rewalsar lake on the occasion of Baisakhi today in Mandi district. The lake is sacred for Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs.
A four-day festival was already underway in Rewalsar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The festival was inaugurated yesterday by Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur in Mandi district.
Om Prakash, a resident of Rewalsar, said there was a huge rush of people on the banks of the lake waiting for their turn to take a dip today. He said police personnel were also deployed in the area for the protection of the public.
He said Baisakhi was celebrated every year with fervour. Devotees from all over Mandi as well as from other districts visit Rewalsar. Due to the ongoing festival, Rewalsar town has become abuzz with activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...