Devotees take dip in Rewalsar Lake

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

Thousands of devotees took a dip in the Rewalsar lake on the occasion of Baisakhi today in Mandi district. The lake is sacred for Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs.

A four-day festival was already underway in Rewalsar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The festival was inaugurated yesterday by Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur in Mandi district.

Om Prakash, a resident of Rewalsar, said there was a huge rush of people on the banks of the lake waiting for their turn to take a dip today. He said police personnel were also deployed in the area for the protection of the public.

He said Baisakhi was celebrated every year with fervour. Devotees from all over Mandi as well as from other districts visit Rewalsar. Due to the ongoing festival, Rewalsar town has become abuzz with activities.