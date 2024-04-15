Devotees throng Sundernagar, offer prayers to Suket Devta

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

Fisheries Department Director Vivek Chandel formally inaugurated the state-level Suket Devta Fair at Sundernagar in Mandi district yesterday. He prayed at Shukdev Vatika and also participated in the grand procession of deities from Shukdev Vatika to Jawahar Park. Devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers to Suket Devta.

Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Officer and fair committee president Girish Sumra welcomed the chief guest and devotees on the occasion.

Addressing the public, Vivek Chandel said Suket Devta fair was being celebrated for hundreds of years and has a prominent place in the fairs organised across the state. The fair, organised at the place where Rishi Shukdev had performed penance, is a major centre of faith and tradition.

“Fairs are symbols of our rich culture. Fairs not only strengthen the feeling of mutual brotherhood, but also play an important role in preserving our ancient cultural heritage. The fairs and festivals of the state are unique and preserve the rich heritage of the state,” he added.

Chandel said the precious traditions of the festival should be preserved for the future generations as it reaffirmed their identity as a state. He said, “Celebrations and festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the year in Himachal Pradesh. Culture and heritage not only define our national identity, but also reflect and shape our values, beliefs and aspirations.”

“While this festival will introduce tourists from other states to the unique divine culture of the state, it will also strengthen our economy,” he added.

Annual fair of Tikkar concludes with fervour

The traditional annual fair of Tikkar village concluded with great fervour in Mandi. The annual fair held in the courtyard of deity Balakameshwar Temple, in Bhadayal panchayat of Balh sub-division, concluded today with pomp and show of festivities.

As per tradition, local deity Balakameshwar Tikkar along with Mata Kashmiri Langhwara, Mata Mansa, Mata Bharadi and Dev Mahunag arrived at the fair with their decorated chariots. People were thrilled to see the emotional meeting of the deities coming from different directions. All the deities bowed in front of Lord Balakameshwar Rath temple.

