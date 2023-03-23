Devotees throng temples on first Chaitra Navratra

Shimla, March 22
Devotees thronged temples in the state on the first Chaitra Navratra today. They were expecting 20,000 to 25,000 devotees every day. An official at the Brajeshwari Devi said on the last two days of the festival, the temple would remain open till late midnight. — IANS
