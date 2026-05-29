Devta procession, traditional dances mark ‘Himachali Night’ in California

The vibrant spirit and cultural richness of Himachal Pradesh came alive thousands of miles away from home during the grand “Himachali Night” organised at Sunnyvale in California in the USA recently. The event brought together members of the Himachali community from across the Bay Area, offering them an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their traditions with pride and enthusiasm. The evening commenced on a spiritual and traditional note with Saraswati Vandana, ceremonial diya lighting, and a colourful Devta procession, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Himachal’s cultural festivities.

Advertisement

A series of captivating cultural performances enthralled the audience throughout the evening. Traditional folk dances, including gaddan, nati and gidda, showcased the rich folk heritage of the hill state. Children and local artistes also delivered impressive performances, adding charm and energy to the celebration.

Advertisement

One of the major highlights of the event was an elaborate fashion show portraying the cultural diversity of Himachal Pradesh. A special presentation inspired by the famous Raulane festival of Kinnaur drew huge appreciation from the audience. The presentation was led by Vaishali Sharma, whose efforts were widely applauded for bringing the essence of Kinnauri traditions to the international stage.

Advertisement

The guests were also treated to an authentic Himachali dham prepared by Bhavna Satya, allowing the participants to savour the traditional flavours of the state. The event was made successful due to the collective efforts of the organisers and volunteers, including Vaishali Sharma, Bhavna Satya, Pranav Sud, Yamini Mitter, Rohit Sharma, PK Sharma, Rashmi Bisht, Sangeeta Thakur and Namrita Yuhan. The celebration not only strengthened community bond among overseas Himachalis but also promoted the vibrant cultural identity of Himachal Pradesh abroad.