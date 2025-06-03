DGP retires, suspense over return of ACS, SP

While DGP Atul Verma has retired, suspense continues over return of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Onkar Sharma and SP Sanjeev Gandhi who were supposed to join duty today.

ACS Sharma, who had proceeded on leave till May 31 after state government had given charge of the departments held by him to other officers, did not join today. He was ACS, Revenue, Home and Jal Shakti when he proceeded on leave. Sharma was heading the fact-finding committee into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. He had submitted his report before the High Court.

It is reliably learnt that Sharma has extended his leave. Taking stern action against indiscipline amongst officers, DGP Verma, ACS Sharma and SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi, were asked to proceed on leave by the state government following contradictory stands by the officers and submitting their affidavits on the findings in the Vimal Negi case to the court without getting it vetted from the Advocate General.

There has also been no headway in the appointment of the next DGP, who will succeed Verma. A panel of three officers, Shyam Bhagat Negi (1990), Ashok Tewari (1993) and Rakesh Aggarwal (1994) has already been sent by the Department of Home to the state government but the final decision by the CM is awaited.