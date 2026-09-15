DGP Tiwari invites youth to join anti-chitta mission

“Come forward and join the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan. Don’t remain a spectator; instead, become a partner in the mission to protect your friends, your generation and the future of Himachal Pradesh,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari while addressing students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur on Moday. He added Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given a call for a fight against chitta as a mass movement and the campaign now needed the energy, ideas and voice of the youth to make it a success.

The DGP reached out to NIT students as part of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan initiated by the Chief Minister. He has also organised several marathons at various places across the state as part of the awareness campaign against chitta.

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Tiwari said the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan, launched by the CM on November 15, 2025, was not merely a government or police campaign but a clarion call to every young and old person in the state to join the jan andolan and turn the fight against chitta into a people-led movement.

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The DGP shared his journey in policing and encouraged students to keep learning, growing and exploring new opportunities. He assured them that the state police would always be there to help young people in trouble.

Nikita, a woman constable, urged students to protect themselves, look after their friends and speak up. She asked students not to stigmatise or gossip about friends struggling with drugs, but to reach out to them and offer help. She stressed that those making money by selling chitta and destroying young lives must be reported and dealt with firmly under the law.

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The DGP proposed closer institutional cooperation between NIT and the Himachal Pradesh Police, including the possibility of signing an MoU. NIT students and faculty could assist the police in cybercrime, technology and innovative policing projects, while the police could provide students with exposure to policing and guidance on careers through the IPS, HPS and other services.