DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / DGP Tiwari invites youth to join anti-chitta mission

DGP Tiwari invites youth to join anti-chitta mission

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DGP Ashok Tiwari addresses students at the NIT-Hamirpur on Monday.
Advertisement

“Come forward and join the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan. Don’t remain a spectator; instead, become a partner in the mission to protect your friends, your generation and the future of Himachal Pradesh,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari while addressing students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur on Moday. He added Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given a call for a fight against chitta as a mass movement and the campaign now needed the energy, ideas and voice of the youth to make it a success.

The DGP reached out to NIT students as part of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan initiated by the Chief Minister. He has also organised several marathons at various places across the state as part of the awareness campaign against chitta.

Advertisement

Tiwari said the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan, launched by the CM on November 15, 2025, was not merely a government or police campaign but a clarion call to every young and old person in the state to join the jan andolan and turn the fight against chitta into a people-led movement.

Advertisement

The DGP shared his journey in policing and encouraged students to keep learning, growing and exploring new opportunities. He assured them that the state police would always be there to help young people in trouble.

Nikita, a woman constable, urged students to protect themselves, look after their friends and speak up. She asked students not to stigmatise or gossip about friends struggling with drugs, but to reach out to them and offer help. She stressed that those making money by selling chitta and destroying young lives must be reported and dealt with firmly under the law.

Advertisement

The DGP proposed closer institutional cooperation between NIT and the Himachal Pradesh Police, including the possibility of signing an MoU. NIT students and faculty could assist the police in cybercrime, technology and innovative policing projects, while the police could provide students with exposure to policing and guidance on careers through the IPS, HPS and other services.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts