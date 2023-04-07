DGP visits Baddi, meets industry executives

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 6

Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police (DGP), recently held a meeting with industry executives and administrative and police officials of police district of Baddi.

Kundu assured the industrialists that their problems would be resolved. He instructed police officers to solve the problems that were directly related to the police and ensure that rule of law was maintained.

The SP of Baddi, SDM of Nalagarh, DSPs and SHOs were present on the occasion, besides representatives of more than 30 industrial units of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt. Measures taken by the police for the safety of industry executives, employees, traffic management, safety of women and maintaining law and order were discussed in the meeting.

BBN Industries Association president Rajendra Guleria represented the industry. Industry executives also apprised the DGP about their concerns.