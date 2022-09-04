DGP's Disc to 112 personnel

Shimla, September 3
Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has awarded DGP’s Disc to 112 police personnel, including two Deputy Inspector General Police and eight Superintendent of Police, in recognition of their outstanding performance during year 2021.
The awardees include two DIGs, eight SPs, eight DSPs and 10 Inspectors. The number of male officers who have been given this honour is 97 while 15 women police personnel figure in the list of awardees.
