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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dhaba owner, employee held over death of worker in Una

Dhaba owner, employee held over death of worker in Una

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Una, Updated At : 01:56 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The Una police have arrested the owner of a dhaba and one of his employees for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a Nepali youth who worked there. According to a press release issued by SP Sachin Hiremath, Keshav Bahadur succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at PGI-Chandigarh on Friday.The press release stated that on September 23, Amit Thapa, elder brother of the deceased, reported at the Tahliwal police station that his brother had allegedly been beaten up by the owner of Mittran da Dhaba on the morning of September 22. He said Keshav was found lying unconscious on the roadside near Ajouli Mod around 9.30 am.

Keshav was rushed to a hospital in Nangal, from where he was referred to PGI-Chandigarh. He died three days later.

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The complainant suspected dhaba owner Mukesh Kumar and his employee Sanjeev Kumar, both residents of Kuthar Beet village in Haroli subdivision, of having committed the crime.

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The district police summoned a forensic team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamsala, which reportedly collected clues and samples from the crime scene.

The SP said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the two accused had been arrested.

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