Dhaba owner, employee held over death of worker in Una

Keshav was rushed to a hospital in Nangal, from where he was referred to PGI-Chandigarh. He died three days later.

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The complainant suspected dhaba owner Mukesh Kumar and his employee Sanjeev Kumar, both residents of Kuthar Beet village in Haroli subdivision, of having committed the crime.

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The district police summoned a forensic team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamsala, which reportedly collected clues and samples from the crime scene.

The SP said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the two accused had been arrested.