Dhaba owner held for Pathankot man's murder

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 22

The Damtal police in Indora subdivision arrested a local dhaba owner, Lovely, last night for the murder of a Pathankot villager, whose body was recovered at Damtal on the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway on Sunday. A murder case was registered against him.

The police had constituted a special team to identify the body, which could not be identified. The photo of the deceased was circulated in various police stations. As a result, his relatives approached the Damtal police on Monday and identified him as Kanchan, a resident of Najochak (Pathankot). The body was handed over to the relatives last evening after a postmortem.

Surinder Sharma, DSP, Nurpur, who has been camping at Damtal since Sunday, told mediapersons today the deceased was a drug addict and had come to the dhaba at Damtal owned by the murder accused. He added that Kanchan, under the influence of intoxicants, had an altercation with the accused and the later threw him out of his dhaba. Later, the accused allegedly hit him on the head with a brick, killing him, he said.—