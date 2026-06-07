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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dhali-Rampur four-lane survey completed: Himachal CM Sukhu

Dhali-Rampur four-lane survey completed: Himachal CM Sukhu

Says tunnel construction will be given priority under the project to minimise damage caused by landslides and to ensure safer travel

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Image credit/ANI
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid obeisance at the Hatu Mata Temple in Shimla district. Speaking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh is globally renowned for its rich 'Dev culture' and the people of the state have deep faith in their deities. He said that the state government is making concerted efforts to promote religious tourism across the state, which is home to several revered temples.

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To improve connectivity and facilitate tourism, the Dhali-Narkanda-Rampur road is being upgraded into a four-lane highway, for which the survey work has been completed. He said that tunnel construction would be given priority in the project to minimise damage caused by landslides and to ensure safer travel.

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The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is actively pursuing the construction of the Hatu Mata Ropeway and the project has been proposed under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). While the project may take three-four years to materialise, the government is committed to implementing it on priority.

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He added that funds have been sanctioned for improving the Hatu Mata road, with special emphasis on avoiding tree felling while ensuring better facilities for devotees.

Sukhu also announced Rs 50 lakh for the Narkanda Nagar Panchayat, which was elected unopposed.

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Later, newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister at Narkanda and felicitated him. He also planted a sapling in Narkanda.

MLA Kuldeep Rathore, MLA Dehra and the Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur, Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Devender Shyam, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Gaurav Singh along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

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