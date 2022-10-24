Dhalli chowk major traffic bottleneck

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 23

The Dhalli chowk has emerged as a major traffic bottleneck for vehicles going to upper Shimla and returning to the city. Every time, there’s an increase in traffic due to some reasons. The chowk and the narrow lane heading towards it from upper Shimla slow down traffic, resulting in several km traffic jams on either side.

“Traffic jam because of this particular bottleneck has become almost a routine now. It takes just 15 minutes to reach Dhalli from Chharabra, but you could get stuck on this five-km stretch for three to four hours in case there’s a jam,” said Lokinder Verma from Theog.

“It’s an ordeal to travel to Shimla and back home, especially for daily commuters. You can’t tell for how long you will be stuck in traffic jam,” said a government employee, who commutes daily to and back from Shimla.

The authorities concerned have taken note of this bottleneck and several agencies, including the Shimla Municipal Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, the district administration and the Department of Urban Development, have started exploring the possibilities of removing this bottleneck.

“The possibility of pushing back around 10-15 shops from the road is being looked into. We have already had a preliminary round of talks with shopkeepers,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

Incidentally, the road heading towards Dhalli from Sanjauli has been widened and the two-lane Dhalli-Sanjauli tunnel is nearing completion.

Nevertheless, it will not help much in easing the traffic flow until the Dhalli chowk bottleneck is removed. “Though the talks are at the initial levels, we found the response of the shopkeepers positive. They seemed amenable to our idea of pushing their shops back, provided they are given well-built structures,” said Kohli

