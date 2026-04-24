Dhalli man arrested for pelting schoolgirl with stones in Shimla

One person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl with stones in Shimla. The accused has been identified as Madan Thakur (25), a resident of Dhalli in Shimla district. According to the police, a girl while was on her way to her home from school on April 21 was stopped by the accused in the Sanjauli area. He first engaged in a conversation with the girl and also accompanied her for a few minutes but later forcefully stopped her. As she resisted his attempt, he assaulted her with stones, causing injuries on her head and face. Meanwhile, other school students noticed her being assaulted but the accused managed to flee.

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The girl was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where she is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, a case was registered under sections 109, 64, 62, 78, 126(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation was initiated. The police later nabbed the accused from Dhalli. SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that an investigation into the incident was underway.

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