Dhalli market road needs immediate repair

Commuters on the busy Dhalli market road have to face inconvenience as it is dotted with potholes. These get filled with water during rain. The potholes can lead to a mishap as the road is used by trucks transporting apples. The authorities concerned should repair the potholes at the earliest to ensure smooth flow traffic. — Neelam, Sanjauli
Take action against trucks using high beam
Driving on the Dhalli-Chharabra road has become difficult during the night as trucks laden with apple switch on high beam lights. The practice has become a cause for concern for smaller vehicles going uphill. The authorities concerned should take punitive action to discourage the use of high beam lights. — Brijesh, Shimla
Clear debris from national highway
The national highway stretch between Kangra and Ranital has been damaged due to landslides this monsoon. At many places the administration has not even lifted the debris from the road. The department concerned should clear the debris in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the highway. — Rajesh, Kangra
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...