Dhalli market road needs immediate repair

Commuters on the busy Dhalli market road have to face inconvenience as it is dotted with potholes. These get filled with water during rain. The potholes can lead to a mishap as the road is used by trucks transporting apples. The authorities concerned should repair the potholes at the earliest to ensure smooth flow traffic. — Neelam, Sanjauli

Take action against trucks using high beam

Driving on the Dhalli-Chharabra road has become difficult during the night as trucks laden with apple switch on high beam lights. The practice has become a cause for concern for smaller vehicles going uphill. The authorities concerned should take punitive action to discourage the use of high beam lights. — Brijesh, Shimla

Clear debris from national highway

The national highway stretch between Kangra and Ranital has been damaged due to landslides this monsoon. At many places the administration has not even lifted the debris from the road. The department concerned should clear the debris in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the highway. — Rajesh, Kangra

