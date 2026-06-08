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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dhalli-Narkanda-Rampur road to be upgraded into four-lane highway: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Dhalli-Narkanda-Rampur road to be upgraded into four-lane highway: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:42 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced that the Dhalli-Narkanda-Rampur road will be upgraded into a four-lane highway to improve connectivity and boost tourism in the region.

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After paying obeisance at the Hatu Mata Temple in Narkanda, the CM said the survey for the project had already been completed.

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“The road will be upgraded into a four-lane highway and tunnel construction will be given priority to minimise damage caused by landslides and ensure safer travel,” he said.

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Sukhu also said the state government was actively pursuing the construction of the Hatu Mata Ropeway, which has been proposed under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

“Though the project may take three to four years to materialise, the government is committed to implementing it on priority,” he said.

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The CM added that funds had been sanctioned for improving the Hatu Mata road, with special emphasis on avoiding tree felling while ensuring better facilities for devotees visiting the shrine.

On the occasion, Sukhu announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the Narkanda Nagar Panchayat, which was elected unopposed in the recently concluded urban local body elections.

Later, newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives accorded a warm welcome to the CM and felicitated him. He also planted a sapling in Narkanda as part of environmental conservation efforts.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sukhu said Himachal is globally known for its rich ‘Dev Culture’ and that people of the state have deep faith in their local deities.

He said the government is making concerted efforts to promote religious tourism across Himachal Pradesh, which is home to several revered temples and pilgrimage destinations.

MLA Kuldeep Rathore, Dehra MLA and the CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

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