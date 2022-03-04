Dhalli tunnel work likely to start this week

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 3

The work on the much-awaited parallel tunnel to the existing Dhalli tunnel is likely to start in a week’s time. All preparatory work has been completed and all impediments have been removed to get the project, one of the major Smart City projects, underway.

To ease traffic congestion We are aiming to complete the tunnel by November end. Once it becomes operational, traffic will become a lot smoother in this part of the city. — RK Shridhar, SE, Public Works Department

“All surveys are complete, the design is more or less ready, and the contractor has mobilised the machinery at the site. In about a week’s time, the work will start,” said RK Shridhar, Superintending Engineer, PWD.

The old tunnel, built way back in 1852, has turned into a massive traffic bottleneck over the years. A gateway to upper Shimla, vehicles have to line up on either side of the one-way tunnel, often resulting in traffic jams on both sides.

“A two-lane tunnel, approximately 150m long, is being constructed with pedestrian paths on both sides. It will be around 10-12 metre wide and equipped with CCTV cameras and proper lighting,” said Shridhar. “We are aiming to complete it by November end. Once it becomes operational, traffic will become a lot smoother in this part of the city,” said Shridhar.

Once the two-lane tunnel is operational, the existing tunnel is unlikely to be used for routine traffic. “Built way back in 1852, the tunnel has outlived its life by a long way. The life of any RCC structure is considered to be around 90-100 years,” he said.

Shridhar said utmost care had been taken to ensure the safety of the buildings atop the tunnel. “The Building Condition Survey has been done to check if there are any cracks in the buildings. Sensors have been placed to detect and report any vibration during the construction of the tunnel. And in case any building suffers any damage due to the construction, the contractor will ensure it is repaired or redone,” said Shridhar.

The Superintending Engineer, however, believes the likelihood of any building sustaining any damage is quite remote. “All investigations such as geological and geotechnical have been done. From these investigations, we have found the rock to be fairly good. So, the chances of any damage are minimal,” said Shridhar.