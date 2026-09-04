Dhalli-Tutikandi road caves in at Panthaghati

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A portion of the Dhalli-Tutikandi road caved in at Panthaghati on Wednesday night, posing a threat to buildings and an under-construction structure below it. “The road and a footpath have caved in and rocks and concrete material can roll down and hit our building,” said a local resident. Last year, the other end of this road stretch had collapsed. Rakesh Sharma, a former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, said construction was underway in the area below the road. “Such construction should not be allowed during the monsoon,” he added. Meanwhile, a Public Works Department (PWD) official said that he would visit the spot to ascertain the reasons behind the repeated incidents of subsidence on the road stretch.
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