Dhalpur government school in Kullu to admit girls again after two decades

Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) at Dhalpur in Kullu will once again offer the coeducation facility after 20 years. The school authorities have already commenced admissions for the next session and for the first time in more than two decades, girls are eligible to enroll alongside boys. Simultaneously, the institution is making a pivotal shift from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HP Board) to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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School principal Prakash says that while Class X and XII will continue to follow the HP Board curriculum for the current academic year, all other classes will follow the CBSE syllabi. “We have competent and qualified teachers and students will face no difficulties in gaining education in the future,” he adds. The fee structure will be the same as prescribed by the state government.

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Smriti Katyayan, a chemistry lecturer at the school, hails the government’s decision to affiliate government schools to the CBSE. “Students from economically weaker sections, who cannot afford the exorbitant fees of private schools for the CBSE education, will be benefited immensely. This government decision will directly help lakhs of students in the state,” she claims.

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The school will offer instructions in both English and Hindi mediums, ensuring accessibility for diverse learners.