Dhami: Himachalis have always backed PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that the Congress’ manifesto mentioned its appeasement policy that had benefited a particular segment of society.

Dhami, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The people of Himachal Pradesh have always supported Narendra Modi and will again support him to become the Prime Minister of the country from the third consecutive time. The BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections with a huge margin of votes.”

