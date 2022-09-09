Dharampur gets Rs 980 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 92 developmental projects worth about Rs 980 crore at Sidhpur and Cholthara in the Dharampur Assembly constituency today.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Sidhpur, said that the Central and state governments had ensured that development goes on at an accelerated pace. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence as ‘Adazi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It was a coincidence that Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence.

“The state government has decided to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner by organising 75 events. This decision of the state government is not going well with Congress leaders, who are baffled by a huge number of people attending public functions,” he added.

Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a special assistance of Rs 800 crore to the state, besides restoring its special status, thus ensuing funding in 90:10 ratio for all Central projects.”

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the state as well as the Dharampur constituency had witnessed unprecedented development in the past about five years. He added, “The Central government has provided adequate funds to the state under various Central projects.” Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur urged Anurag Thakur to provide adequate funds for the development of the Dharampur constituency.

He said Congress leaders were misleading the people of the state by giving 10 guarantees. He added, “It is strange that a party that has no guarantee of its own existence is giving 10 guarantees to people. The BJP had a landslide victory in the General Elections held in 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections again, the BJP won 303 seats, bettering the 282 seat tally of 2014.”

He said that the BJP again formed government in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur and now it would ensure the success of the ‘mission repeat in Himachal Pradesh.

#jai ram thakur #narendra modi