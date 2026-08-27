Dharampur Jal Shakti division struggles without full-time XEN

The opening of a separate Jal Shakti Department division at Dharampur has failed to deliver the expected benefits to residents of the Kasauli Assembly constituency, with the key post of Executive Engineer (XEN) lying vacant since May following the superannuation of the incumbent.

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In the absence of adequate staff and resources, residents say the new division has become little more than a paper arrangement, with services reportedly better when the area was part of the Solan division.

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The Dharampur division caters to the Kasauli constituency, covering areas including Parwanoo, Kasauli and Dharampur, besides several villages. Residents have expressed concern over the lack of a full-time XEN, alleging that little effort has been made to fill the post despite the constituency being a major tourist destination that contributes significantly to the state’s revenue.

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The division was created by the previous BJP government in mid-2022 but was denotified after the Congress government assumed office later that year. It was re-notified in March 2024, but adequate staff, including assistant and junior engineers and administrative personnel, have not been posted.

As a result, several assistant and junior engineers are handling additional charges, affecting their efficiency and leaving them with limited time to respond to emergencies and other pressing issues.

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The XEN, Nalagarh, has been given additional charge of the Dharampur division since May. However, his limited availability at Dharampur has reportedly affected the pace of decision-making and resolution of urgent matters.

The delay in the Rs 103-crore Giri potable water scheme is one such example. The project has encountered several impediments, including the availability of private land for laying pipelines and delays by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board in providing power, pushing back its commissioning by several months.

The scheme, funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, is designed to lift water from the Giri river in Sirmaur district and supply 7.5 million litres of water per day to 179 habitations in the Kasauli constituency.

Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Solan, Sanjeev Soni said XEN Nalagarh was handling the Dharampur division as an additional charge. “We are hopeful of commissioning the Giri water scheme soon as the issue pertaining to private land at Kyarad has been resolved, while an amicable solution will be worked out at Sihardi,” he said.

Another major project awaiting completion is the sewage treatment plant at Parwanoo, which was being constructed following directions of the National Green Tribunal. The project has remained incomplete for years, with residents blaming the absence of a senior officer with dedicated charge for delays in resolving issues affecting its progress.

Residents have urged the department to fill the vacant XEN post and provide the division with adequate technical and administrative staff so that key water and sewerage projects can be completed without further delay.